Officials, residents gather at Four Rivers Cultural Center to dedicate Gold Star Memorial

ONTARIO – Around 50 people gathered in front of Four Rivers Cultural Center, Sunday, Sept. 24, to dedicate a Gold Star Memorial.

The memorial honors the families of servicemen and women who were killed in action during the nation’s wars. A Gold Star family member is any relative of the service member who was killed.

The event attracted high-profile officials such as state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Daniel J. Seehafer, the National Commander of the American Legion and Ontario’s Dan Burks, who is the 1st vice commander for Oregon for the American Legion.

Right: Dan Burks, 1st vice commander for Oregon for the American Legion, and an Ontario resident, points out a feature at the Ontario Legion Hall to Daniel J. Seehafer, the National Commander of the American Legion before a ceremony at Four Rivers Cultural Center to dedicate a Gold Star Memorial, Sunday, Sept. 24. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Veterans, and area residents, were on hand at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Sunday, Sept. 24, to dedicate a new Gold Star Memorial. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

About 50 people attended the dedication ceremony for a Gold Star Memorial at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Sunday, Sept. 24. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Dan Burks the 1st vice commander for Oregon for the American Legion, spoke about the importance of remembering those who gave their lives in defense of the United States during a dedication ceremony for a Gold Star Memorial at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Sunday, Sept. 24.

Gold Star Memorial families are those that lost a service member during a war. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Left: Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings listens during the dedication ceremony for a Gold Star Memorial at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Sunday, Sept. 24. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, gave a short speech during the Gold Star Memorial ceremony at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Sunday, Sept. 24. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ontario Police Department Chief Mike Iwai thanked those who attended the ceremony to dedicate Gold Star Memorial at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Sunday, Sept. 24. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.