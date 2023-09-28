Officials, residents gather at Four Rivers Cultural Center to dedicate Gold Star Memorial

ONTARIO – Around 50 people gathered in front of Four Rivers Cultural Center, Sunday, Sept. 24, to dedicate a Gold Star Memorial.
The memorial honors the families of servicemen and women who were killed in action during the nation’s wars. A Gold Star family member is any relative of the service member who was killed.
The event attracted high-profile officials such as state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Daniel J. Seehafer, the National Commander of the American Legion and Ontario’s Dan Burks, who is the 1st vice commander for Oregon for the American Legion.
