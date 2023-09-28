Obituaries from the Enterprise, week of September 6, 2023: Dorothy Frieboes, Catherine Pratt

Dorothy Anne Frieboes

Nov. 2, 1940 – Sept. 4, 2023

Dorothy Anne (Altig) Frieboes, 82, of Poulsbo, Washington, passed away on Sept. 4, 2023. Born on Nov. 2, 1940, in Ontario, Oregon, to Ralph Earl and Dorothy Marie (Sutton) Altig, Anne went on to graduate from Vale Union High School in Vale, Oregon, and attend Multnomah University in Portland, Oregon.

Anne married Duane Charles Frieboes on Dec. 25, 1960. She retired as a medical records clerk.

Anne attended Gateway Fellowship Church of Poulsbo, and in her spare time enjoyed gardening. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; sister, Billie Burke; and brother, Ralph Gerald Altig. Anne’s memory will live on with her son, Mike Frieboes of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; daughters, Brenda Frieboes of Edmonds, Washington, Cris Frieboes of Seattle, Maria Frieboes-Gee of Seattle, and Rebecca Frieboes of Kingston, Washington; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Gateway Fellowship on Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. Memorial donations can be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607-3000. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com

*****

Catherine Ann Pratt

Feb. 11, 1926 – Sept. 16, 2023

Catherine Ann Pratt, of Ontario, Oregon, died September 16, 2023, in Ontario. She was 97 years old. Catherine was born in Laramie, Wyoming, to Robert Emmett Brennan and Hazel Viola Murdoch on February 11, 1926. Her early years were spent on a sheep ranch where her father worked as a blacksmith. Her mother died when she was 8 years old after which Catherine moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Her father worked in construction and moved often so she and her sister Joyce lived with her Aunt Margaret and Uncle Henry Hovenic.

Catherine graduated from Saint Mary’s High School in Colorado Springs. While attending high school she worked as a “soda jerk” at the local Walgreens Drug Store. After graduating from high school, she joined her father in Marsing, Idaho. There she met and began dating Eugene F. Pratt. They were married in Winnemucca, Nevada on October 22, 1945. They settled in the Adrian Oregon, area where Eugene farmed, and Catherine took care of the household and their ever-expanding family. When Eugene became disabled, Catherine began working at Holy Rosary Hospital (now Saint Alphonsus) as an aide. She worked there for over 30 years.

After the children left the nest, Catherine and Eugene moved to Ontario. Catherine was a dedicated caregiver her entire life. After raising her 10 children, working as a hospital aid, and caring for Eugene, who died in 1980, she continued to care for family and friends, often on a volunteer basis.

Catherine was a faithful Christian her entire life and loved the Lord, Jesus Christ. She was a Catholic much of her life and later attended the Christian Life Fellowship in Ontario. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Eugene and sister Joyce Lockwood. She is survived by her sister Sylvia Tafoya, all 10 of her children, Micheal (Connie), Eugene (Linda), Judith (John Kirby), Burdette (Kathy), Mark (Diana), Sheila (Malcolm McNeil), Carolyn Pratt Adams, Robert, Brendan (Jean), and David (Deana), 28 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Catherine’s life will be held at Christian Life Fellowship in Ontario on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m.

*****

