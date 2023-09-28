Community in Action to host homeownership fair

ONTARIO –People can learn about buying a home and other aspects of owning a house later this month in Ontario.

Community in Action, an Ontario housing organization, will host a Homeownership Fair Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Four Rivers Cultural Center at 676 S.W. 5th Ave.

Jessica McKinney, a housing counselor with Community in Action, said the event is free and open to anyone.

According to McKinney, the event will feature presentations from local lenders, including loanDepot (CQ)Rogue Credit Union and Wells Fargo.

Additionally, McKinney said Community in Action would explain grants it offers, including for first-time homebuyers. Through its housing rehabilitation programs, residents can get funding for weatherization projects such as roofing, insulation, plumbing and electrical repair. Those who are interested, she said, are encouraged to apply to see if they qualify.

McKinney said the event includes presentations on home fire safety and fair housing laws.

Those who attend will be entered into a raffle for gift cards from Lowe’s, Home Depot and other businesses in the county. There also will be a chance to win a large-screen television.

McKinney said Community in Action is eager to host the event again after a years-long break.

“We would love for anyone to check it out and see what’s going on and what’s available for them in the local area,” she said.

