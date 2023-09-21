Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of September 19, 2023

Bull Flex Hay Tarp Vale, OR

Suitable for small, round, or big square bales

Made from heavy grade, 1.5 MIL silver/ white UV protected poly-weave material

Designed to last 3-5 years

High tensile strength

Contact Pat Erstrom @ 541-881-9448

*****

Alfalfa Hay For Sale

$150 per ton, large bales

Text Dwight @ 541-889-2343

*****

Sagebrush Saloon & BBQ LLC

Now Hiring

197 A St. E, Vale 541-473-3777- Ask for Manager

Bartender/Waitress position

Must have OLCC license and food handler’s card.

References and prior experience preferred. Come join us and enjoy our customers we serve!

*****

*****

