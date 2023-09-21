Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of September 19, 2023

Bull Flex Hay Tarp Vale, OR
Suitable for small, round, or big square bales
Made from heavy grade, 1.5 MIL silver/ white UV protected poly-weave material
Designed to last 3-5 years
High tensile strength
Contact Pat Erstrom @ 541-881-9448
*****
Alfalfa Hay For Sale
$150 per ton, large bales
Text Dwight @ 541-889-2343
*****
Sagebrush Saloon & BBQ LLC
Now Hiring
197 A St. E, Vale 541-473-3777- Ask for Manager
Bartender/Waitress position
Must have OLCC license and food handler’s card.
References and prior experience preferred. Come join us and enjoy our customers we serve!
*****
*****
