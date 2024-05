Multi-family Sale

Thursday – Saturday May 2nd – 4th starting at 9 a.m.

Located at former hobby shop

272 S Oregon St Ontario, OR

Store fixtures and displays, shelving, magazine racks, etc. Contact Cheryl Cruson at 541-881-6168 for more info.

