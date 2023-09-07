Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of September 6, 2023

Apartments for rent. Most or all utilities paid. Efficiency two bedrooms.

Call 208-371-2340 or 541-889-7311.

Butler Farm Auction

Sat. Sept. 9, 2023 @ 10am MT. Onsite at 4014 Greenfield Road in Vale OR.

TYM TX55 Tractor: 55HP, 4×4, 3-point PTO, A/C & heat, 2100 hours. 2022 Po-laris 450 ATV: 4×4, 200 miles. Husqvarna Zero-turn 54” Riding Mower. Honda Fourtrax ATV: 2-wheel drive. 30 Joints of 10” Aluminum Gated Pipe. 2 Rifles & 2 Handguns, and much more! All items in exceptional condition.

For more info visit our Facebook event: Butler Farm & Estate Auction.

Hawkins Auction Service, Steve B. Hawkins 541-212-5720.

Bull Flex Hay Tarp Vale, OR

Suitable for small, round, or big square bales

Made from heavy grade, 1.5 MIL silver/ white UV protected poly-weave material

Designed to last 3-5 years

High tensile strength

Contact Pat Erstrom @ 541-881-9448

Retired Army/ Navy veteran in search of 400-500 square foot garage or outbuilding to live in. Can pay $500 per month. Required- electricity, weather-proof, quiet space. Access to a toilet. Can be rural, near Vale. Will pay for last month’s rent if needed. Call for more information; Ron at 208-602-5362.

