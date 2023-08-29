Coming Up: Mural Society, senior center sale on tap in Vale

SALE: The Vale Senior Center will hold a community yard sale on Sept. 23, not Sept. 16 as announced earlier. Table space is free. Call Irene Christ for information, 541-881-7996.

MURALS: The Vale Heritage Reflections Mural Society will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Vale Senior Center, 100 Longfellow St. S. The group is working to restore the historic mural scenes on buildings throughout Vale. The public is invited.

HISTORY: Frances Rempel will Frances Rempel will lead a discussion on the history of rural, unincorporated communities of Malheur County on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Malheur Country Historical Society’s monthly luncheon meeting. The meeting will be at the Vale Seniors and Community Center. It starts at 11:30 a.m. with lunch, which cossts $12.

SUPPORT OUR WORK – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.