Nyssa News: Get ready to dance Sept. 2

The Nyssa Senior Citizens Center is the place to be on Saturday, Sept. 2 as the Snake River Bottom Boys will be in concert.

The music starts at 6 p.m. The center is at 316 Good Ave.

Center volunteers are looking at a busy September with reunions, birthday gatherings and other celebrations. The facility is available for rent for private group events. Contact the center at 541-372-5660 for more information.

Volunteers also are preparing for an antique sale in October as the center has received a rather large donation of antiques and collectables. Details on the date will be forthcoming. The center has a yard sale room and accepts donations of gently used clothing and household items.

• As students head back to school, please be aware of the increased traffic around the Nyssa School District campuses as well as students walking to and from school.

