Police investigating deadly crash west of Vale

VALE – One person died in a two-vehicle head-on crash just after noon Wednesday, Aug. 23, about nine miles west of Vale.

According to the Oregon State Police, the crash involved a 2005 Mercedes and a 2013 Peterbilt semi-truck.

Police said the 2005 Mercedes was westbound on U.S. Highway 20 when for unknown reasons it drifted into the eastbound lane as it entered the corner near Grove School Lane.

The 2013 Peterbilt truck was traveling east through the corner when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The driver of the Mercedes died at the scene.

State police are investigating the crash. The name of the driver will be released after the next of kin have been notified, police said.

