Community gives feedback, asks questions at special meeting regarding Pioneer Place

VALE – A standing-room-only crowd arrived at the Vale Senior Center Wednesday, Aug. 16, to listen to Pioneer Place officials describe the funding woes the facility faces.
The big crowd – more than 200 people – listened to a briefing by Pioneer Place officials and then delivered feedback regarding solutions for the local rehabilitation and senior care center.
The often-emotional session was moderated by Malheur Enterprise Publisher Les Zaitz.
The facility has struggled with funding issues since 2019. The facility is a government entity funded through a local taxing district.
