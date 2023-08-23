Coming Up: Youth Center opening, benefit dinner on tap

YOUTH CENTER: Lifeways is inviting the community to see the new Youth Center in Ontario, with a grand opening set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. There will be a ribbon cutting and refreshments. The center is at 1257 S.W. 4th Ave.

DINNER: Tickets are on sale for the Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden’s lasagna dinner and dessert fundraiser in Ontario. The event will be Saturday, Aug. 26. Dinner will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Next Chapter’s 1st Christian site, 180 N.W. 1st St., and dessert from 6 to 7 p.m.at the St. Matt’s site, 762 S.W. 1st St.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at Ontario Community Church, [email protected] or call 541-889-8140.

SENIORS: Older adults can learn more about staying healthy as you age with a program at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at the Vale Senior Center, 100 Longfellow St. S. The session is a Wellness Initiative for Senior Education program.

HISTORY: Frances Rempel will lead a discussion on the history of rural, unincorporated communities of Malheur County on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Malheur Country Historical Society’s monthly luncheon meeting. The meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Vale Seniors and Community Center, 100 Longfellow St. S. Lunch, including potato bar, green salad, rolls and dessert, costs $12. This is the first meeting of the fall, as the group resumes after a summer break.

RECOVERY: Hands Around the Park, an event to celebrate recovery, is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Laxon Park, 311 N.W. 4th St., Ontario. The Malheur County Prevention Coalition and Lifeways are putting on the event.

SALE: The Vale Senior Center will hold a community yard sale on Sept. 16. The cost for table space is $15 for the day. Call Irene Crist for information, 541-881-7996.

