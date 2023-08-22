One more day of heavy rain possible for Malheur County; new flood watch issued

Malheur County should brace for more rain and another round of minor flooding on Tuesday, Aug. 22, according to the National Weather Service.

While the main moisture has left the region, lingering moisture will keep the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding and thunderstorms over the area for one more day,” according to the latest forecast for the Ontario area.

The agency early Tuesday issued a new flood watch, a day after near-record rainfall hit the county on Monday, Aug. 21. The watch is in effect from noon until midnight Tuesday.

“Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening coupled with the rain that fell on Monday could cause additional flooding,” the agency notice said. “Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.”

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Street flooding is also possible,” the notice said.

The city of Ontario on Monday opened a sand bag station after heavy rains flooded several streets. City officials said the station would open again at 8 a.m. Tuesday and run until noon or later as necessary.

The station is on Northeast Third Avenue off North Oregon Street.

City employees and volunteers will be available to help fill sand bags. Those interested in volunteering can contact Volunteer Coordinator John Breidenbach at (208) 739-1640.

Ontario recorded the second-highest one-day rain total on Monday with 1.43 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The record is 1.59 inches on Sept. 14, 1959.

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Tripcheck website showed no highway problems in Malheur County as of early Tuesday. Officials caution that drivers should not go through water if they can’t see the road, warning that just one foot of water can move small vehicles.

A motorist pushes through high water in Nyssa on Monday, Aug. 21. Remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary caused local flooding throughout Malheur County. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Gionni Wynn tests his riding skills after school by riding through high water in Nyssa on Monday, Aug. 21. Remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary caused local flooding throughout Malheur County. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary hit Malheur County on Monday, Aug. 21, causing local flooding in several locations. The National Weather Service said thunderstorms on Tuesday, Aug. 22, could trigger another round of flooding. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

