Kiwanis to fire up the grill for local youth

ONTARIO – The Kiwanis Club of Ontario is gearing up for its annual Chicken Barbecue fundraiser for local youth programs Thursday, Aug. 17, at Beck-Kiwanis Park.

From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 455 N.W. 8th Ave., in Ontario, the Kiwanis Club will serve to-go barbecue chicken dinners for $15 per dinner.

Sara Ray, a Kiwanis member, said there are just 20 tickets left. Those interested in purchasing a ticket can email Ray at [email protected].

Additionally, tickets can be bought at the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce at 251 S.W. 9th St. or Kinney & Keele True Value Hardware at 460 S.W. 4th Ave.

