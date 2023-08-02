Malheur County Fair rolls into its second day with a full slate of events planned

ONTARIO – Wednesday, Aug. 2, was Play Day at the Malheur County Fair and even before lunchtime, a good-sized crowd was already moving through the main gate.
Today’s events include the carnival that opens at 2 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Malheur County Team Roping kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds rodeo grounds and the Wrench Monkeys Band will begin to play at 8 p.m.
There are plenty of fun things to do at the fair and don’t forget to take a stroll through the stock barns or check out the arts and crafts on display.
Tickets cost $5 each day.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.