Malheur County Fair rolls into its second day with a full slate of events planned

ONTARIO – Wednesday, Aug. 2, was Play Day at the Malheur County Fair and even before lunchtime, a good-sized crowd was already moving through the main gate.

Today’s events include the carnival that opens at 2 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Malheur County Team Roping kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds rodeo grounds and the Wrench Monkeys Band will begin to play at 8 p.m.

There are plenty of fun things to do at the fair and don’t forget to take a stroll through the stock barns or check out the arts and crafts on display.

Tickets cost $5 each day.

Adrian Future Farmers of America student Fallon Autrey, Adrian, preps her animal at the Malheur County Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 2. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Charlie Johnson and his sister, Nayeli, get some ice cream from Kim Stipe, of the My Fair Ladies booth at the Malheur County Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 2. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

This hand-crafted quilt is one of the items in the Red Barn at the Malheur County Fair. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Watermelons are also on display in the Red Barn at the Malheur County Fair. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Jams, fruits and flowers are just a few of the contest items on display at the Red Barn at the Malheur County Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 2. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Sarah Duncan, Vale, admires one of the quilts on display in the Red Barn at the Malheur County Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 2. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Jani Degler manned the Ontario Library District’s Bookmobile at the Malheur County Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 2. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Cynthia Ceja, of Plaza Mexico, Caldwell, sets up toys Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Malheur County Fair. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Paintings and other local artwork are on display in the Red Barn at the Malheur County Fair. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Jaymeson and Timber Hicks enjoy snow cones at the Malheur County Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 2. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The stock barns were a busy place Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Malheur County Fair. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

