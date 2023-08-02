Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Church visits cemeteries to honor departed members

The Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Church in Ontario recently organized a series of cemetery visits around Oregon and Idaho from July 26-30 to visit the graves of members who died in the last year.

The visits – made from July 26 to July 30 ­– were part of the church’s annual Hatsubon celebrations where recently departed friends and family are commemorated by their loved ones. Church members visited the Valley View Cemetery in Vale, Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa and four other cemeteries in Idaho.

“This is an opportunity to show our gratitude to all those who make our lives possible,” said Rev. Kathy Chatterton, one of the ministers at the church. “We are not very good about showing respect to our family members and friends in our daily lives. We can at least set aside this time to celebrate and remember our ancestors with joy.”

Since the last Hatsubon celebration in 2022, 18 church members have died. Many of the church’s members are Japanese Americans whose families have been residing in Treasure Valley for almost a century.

As the younger generations of these families move away from the valley, the church has seen a decrease in membership. According to Mike Iseri, co-president of the church, the church currently has 95 members. But at its height, there were more than 300 members.

“Most of the membership of the temple is declining as the old folks are passing away,” Iseri said.

Chatterton said it is important to keep following these traditions not only to remind people to honor their ancestors, but also to engage the wider community through Buddhism.

“Our tradition is very open to everyone who wants to come,” she said. “Everyone is accepted just as they are.”

Like all of the church’s services, the cemetery visits were open to the wider community. During each cemetery visit, Chatterton chanted the Three Sacred Vows of Buddhism and all attendees offered prayers and tribute to the deceased.

“Despite the fact that these people are gone, we cannot deny their continued influence on our lives today,” Chatterton said. “We continue to feel their embrace and become part of the dynamic oneness and feel their influence every day.”

Mike Iseri of the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple sets up the Hatsubon memorial with a photo of Buddha, the names of the departed, incense, a bowl with incense ashes to pay tribute and a ceremonial bell at the Valley View Cemetery in Vale on June 30, 2023.

Reverend Kathy Chatterton of the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple rings the bell during her chant of the Three Sacred Vows of Buddhism at the Valley View Cemetery in Vale on July 30, 2023.

Attendees pay tribute to Michiko Maeda Takasugi, one of the eighteen church members on the Hatsubon list who passed away this year, at the Marsing-Homedale Cemetery in Marsing, ID on July 30, 2023.

An attendee offers tribute to the departed during the Hatsubon cemetery visit at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Caldwell, ID on July 30, 2023.

Mike Iseri pays his respects to the departed at the Hatsubon cemetery visits at Valley View Cemetery in Vale on July 30, 2023.

NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].

SUPPORT OUR WORK – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.