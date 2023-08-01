Day 1: Malheur County Fair

ONTARIO – The Malheur County Fair started Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario.
Children and young adults from all around the county brought their shiny goats, sheep, pigs and cattle to showcase them and win prizes. Several food vendors also set up stalls where they will sell food from different cuisines, ice cream and lemonade for the rest of the week. The fair also features the work of local artisans as they get to compete in events for arts, ceramics, crafts and hobbies, and more.
Tuesday is Family Day at the fair. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Also, the Wrench Monkeys Band will play beginning at 8 p.m.
The county fair and rodeo began more than a century ago, in 1909 as the Ontario Corn Festival. The schedule for this year’s events is available on the website.
