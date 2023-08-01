Day 1: Malheur County Fair

ONTARIO – The Malheur County Fair started Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario.

Children and young adults from all around the county brought their shiny goats, sheep, pigs and cattle to showcase them and win prizes. Several food vendors also set up stalls where they will sell food from different cuisines, ice cream and lemonade for the rest of the week. The fair also features the work of local artisans as they get to compete in events for arts, ceramics, crafts and hobbies, and more.

Tuesday is Family Day at the fair. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Also, the Wrench Monkeys Band will play beginning at 8 p.m.

The county fair and rodeo began more than a century ago, in 1909 as the Ontario Corn Festival. The schedule for this year’s events is available on the website.

Eli Chamberlain, 10, poses with his pig Shakespeare at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Amity Hartley, 15, will present her pig Iceman at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Amity Hartley, 15, brushes her pig Iceman at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Tobyn Sherman pets his sister Tana’s cow Amber at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Ezra Galkowski, 11, holds his goat Esther at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Ezra Galkowski brought several animals, including his bunny BlueBell, to the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Payton Kinkade, 15, presents her goat Marlo at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Brynlee Hartley, 16, poses with one of her sheep at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Koichery Cherry, 15, tends to her sheep Cash at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Gia Franklin, 10, and Macardy Babcock, 12, clean their pigs with shampoo and water at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Maya Gomez, 16, brings her sheep Loretta to the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Gia Franklin and her friend pose behind the cutout banner at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Maya, 12, April, 10, Garrett, 12, and Heather Bringman, 14, showcase their goats and sheep at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Goats poke their heads out of the wagon at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

A goat waits inside a wagon at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

Sheep wait at the Malheur County Fair in Ontario on August 1, 2023. (SHREYA AGRAWAL/The Enterprise).

