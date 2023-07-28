Nyssa News: School, Scouts busy with events

The Malheur County Fair is fast approaching! Pick up a fair book for all the information about events during the week (August 1-5) as well as information about how to enter your garden produce, preserved foods, baked goods, textiles, crafts, etc. in the fair.

FFA and 4-H are well represented at the fair, but the open class gives us regular folks a chance to show what we’ve been doing the past year. The Red Barn is one of my favorite places at the fair. (The food booths are the other.) See you there!

• It’s hard to believe it is already time to think about back to school. A Back-to-School Community Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 27 and 28, in the Nyssa High School gym. All required school vaccines will be available as well as free sport physicals and on-site Oregon Health Plan enrollment assistance.

•Nyssa Boy Scout Troop 450 is holding a raffle for two beef halves. Tickets are $10 each or 6 for $50. The drawing will be held on August 9. To purchase a ticket contact Ed Petersen at 541-709-0058. The troop is raising money to be able to attend adventure outings.

• “Summer candy” is here! That’s my name for the delicious Beck cantaloupe now available at M&W Market. Just like fresh local asparagus and corn, Beck cantaloupe are one of the perks of living in this great agricultural community.

