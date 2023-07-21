Four Rivers Cultural Center ready for a full slate of summer fun

ONTARIO – A host of events are on the summer schedule at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

From adult art labs to toddler story time, the center will be a busy place through July.

The events:

•Friday, July 21 –Dinosaurs after Dark or those 21 and older. The night will include a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, adult beverages and local food trucks. The event begins 8 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Tickets for the event are available at https://4rcc.com/event/dinos-after-dark/ Tickets are $20 per person and $25 at the door.

•Saturday, July 22 –Toddler Storytime. The event will be led by former elementary school teacher Krista Navarrete and goes from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

•Saturday, July 29 – The Dino Day Movie “The Good Dinosaur Movie” will be shown at noon.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.