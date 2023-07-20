CHILDREN OF POVERTY VIDEO: Community voices

Across Malheur County, people are working to improve the lives of families and their children. In their own words, they explain.

Why I care – a principal. Speaking: Tobey Huddleston, Aiken Elementary School, Ontario.

This is part of the Malheur Enterprise series, “Children of Poverty.”

Part 1: Malheur’s kids in peril as parents, programs struggle with economic, social challenges

Part 2: Children tucked into RVs, living with friends as Malheur County housing remains inadequate

Part 3: Children in Malheur County going hungry as families struggle with income, issues

Part 4: In Malheur County, school workers step in to care for children short of food, clothing

Part 5: CHILDREN OF POVERTY: Kids face stress, mental health issues – but help is scarce

ABOUT THE SERIES: “Children of Poverty” is a five-part series by the Malheur Enterprise examining why the county’s poverty rate remains high. The series is the result of a partnership between the Enterprise, of Vale, Oregon, and a special team from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

