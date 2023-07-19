Obituary from The Enterprise, for the week of July 18, 2023: Pauline Prescott

Pauline Virginia Prescott

October 29, 1936 – May 27, 2023

Pauline Virginia Prescott (Vergie), a longtime resident on Whidbey Island, passed away on May 27, 2023. She was born in Ronald, Washington, on Oct. 29, 1936, to Kenneth and Pauline Tucker, the third of four children. She graduated from Nyssa High School in Nyssa, Oregon. Vergie married Jimmy Johnson, and as a military spouse, she crossed the country several times. Her children were each born in different states. The family moved to Whidbey Island in 1966, and she later divorced. Vergie felt there was no better place to raise her children and loved this community.

Vergie had a warm spirit, a kind smile, and a heart for service to others. She had a deep faith, a love for animals, and a positive energy that lit up a room. An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Vergie was a devoted primary church teacher for many years. She joined the Kiwanis, supporting their fundraising efforts and the children in our community. Vergie volunteered for the Good Cheer Food Bank and Thrift Store.

In her later years, she resided in Brookhaven, Langley and served as their resident representative to the Island County Housing Authority Board of Directors.

She owned/operated the Snack Shack across from Langley High School in the early 1970s and treated all her customers as family. She also worked in the meat and deli departments at Clinton Foodmart and Payless Foods for many years, and later at the Clinton Subway. Vergie was a talented seamstress and chef who loved to share her talents with her family and friends.

She leaves behind many dear friends. Anyone who knew her, understood how much she loved her family. Vergie is survived by her sister Barbara Chase, brother Daniel Tucker (Joanne); her children, David Johnson (Helen), Mike Johnson (Lana), Jeff Johnson, and Susi Prescott (Shawn). Preceding her in death were brother David Tucker, daughter Paula Mackie and son-in-law Don Mackie. Vergie (Grandma Gigi) is also survived by 36 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Clinton Community Hall on Aug. 12 from 3-5 p.m. The Johnson family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Cheer Food Bank in Vergie’s honor.

*****

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Clicksubscribe – $7.50 a month.