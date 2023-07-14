Truck mishap leads to temporary closure of Vale roadway

VALE – A minor semi-truck accident early Friday, July 14, closed down Washington St. West in Vale for about an hour. Officials said the semi-truck attempted to drive up onto Washington St. West, and became high centered. A diesel fuel line on the truck then ruptured, spilling fuel onto the street.

Emergency service crews from Vale Fire and Ambulance, Ontario Fire Department HazMat, the Oregon State Police, the Transportation Department and Vale Public Works responded to the scene. The roadway is now open. There were no injuries reported.

This story will be updated.

