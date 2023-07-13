Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of July 10, 2023

This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 2150 PARK AVENUE, NYSSA, OR 97913 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC

Plaintiff

v.

THE ESTATE OF SHARON L. PACKER; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF SHARON L. PACKER; MICHELLE KOLKA; DAVID RADFORD; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN 2150 PARK AVENUE, NYSSA, OR 97913

Defendants

Case No. 23CV20494

SUMMONS DEFENDANTS

TO DEFENDANTS THE ESTATE OF SHARON L. PACKER; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF SHARON L. PACKER; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN 2150 PARK AVENUE, NYSSA, OR 97913:

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.

Dated: June 23, 2023 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By: /s/ Michael J. Page

Michael Page, OSB # 194328 of Attorneys for Plaintiff

(858) 750-7600

(503) 222-2260 (facsimile)

[email protected]

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES

If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.

Publish Dates: July 12, July 19, July 26, August 2, 2023