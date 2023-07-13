Nyssa News: Parent Cafe offers discussion time

Parent Café is coming to Nyssa on July 13. Presented by Building Healthy Families, this is an opportunity for parents, grandparents and caregivers to come together for an open discussion on parenting.

The July topic is “Making Lemonade When You Only Have Lemons” with the discussion focusing on busy lives and rough lives. The discussion will also include tools to use in parenting such as discipline, mindfulness and stress reduction.

The event will be held at the Waldo Conference Center at 218 Main St. Lunch will be served and childcare will be available upon request when registering before the event.

To register, contact Lisa Dickard at 208-739-3249.

• A Parenting Now class on Zoom will be held on Monday evenings Aug. 7 to Sept. 18, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Hosted by Ruth Blazzard and Lisa Dickard, the Zoom meeting will give parents an opportunity to attend at a time when children will be in bed and parents will be able to participate from their home.

There will be gift card incentives for attending the class.

The Parenting Now curriculum runs for 7 sessions and is especially helpful for parents with children ages 0-6 years old. The class focuses on child development, parental values and emotional coaching as well as self-care, stress and anger management, communication skills and positive discipline.

If parents, grandparents or caregivers are interested they can register by calling Lisa Dickard at 208-739-3249 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

SUPPORT OUR WORK – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.