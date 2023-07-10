Nyssa police seek man in connection with armed robbery of M & W Express

NYSSA – Police are searching for an individual wanted in connection with an unusual armed robbery at the M & W Express gas station on Saturday, July 8.

Police Chief Don Ballou said the incident occurred at about 10:46 p.m. when a man wearing blue denim pants, a gray hoodie with North Face written on the front used what appeared to be a black semi-automatic firearm to take an undisclosed amount of money.

Ballou said he could not remember the last time there was an armed robbery in Nyssa.

“We’ve had robberies, people taking stuff, but the classic, use-a-weapon type of thing, no,” he said.

Police described the man as weighing between 170 and 180 pounds, wearing black square tip cowboy boots, black gloves with gray rubber palms and had a gray backpack with cartoon writing on it in yellow and red letters.

He said he is confident police will find the individual.

“We think the person is from around the area so I think it’s a matter of time,” said Ballou.

Anyone with any information on the incident can contract the Malheur County Dispatch Center at 541-372-3825 or email Nyssa Police Department Sgt. Greg Armenta at [email protected] or Ballou at [email protected].

