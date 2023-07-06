Five people, including an infant, die in car crash west of Vale

UPDATE:

VALE – Five people are dead after a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 20 on Vines Hill west of Vale.

According to the Oregon State Police the crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6. The names of the deceased and where they are from are being withheld pending the notification of family.

Oregon State Police Lt. Kurt Marvin said the crash occurred when a 2005 Kia Sedona, operated by a 61-year-old man traveling east down Vines Hill drifted out of his lane for an unknown reason and slammed into a small Nissan sedan in the westbound lane.

The two vehicles collided on the westbound lane shoulder. The Nissan sedan was driven by a 27-year-old man. Also, in the Nissan was a 28-year-old female, a 15-year-old male and a six-month-old infant.

The two vehicles caught on fire after they collided, said Marvin.

The Oregon State Police, the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, the Vale Fire and Ambulance and the state Transportation Department responded to the scene. The highway was closed for several hours but a single lane was opened about 11 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.