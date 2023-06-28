Range fire burns near Harper

HARPER – A range fire ignited by lightning erupted about 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, about eight miles southwest of Harper.

The Miller Creek fire is burning on roughly 160 acres and Bureau of Land Management crews and air assets are on the scene.

Steep and rocky terrain are hampering containment efforts. So far, the blaze is not contained.

According to the Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association washed-out roads have made it hard for ground support to reach the blaze.

This story will be updated.

