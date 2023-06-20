Nyssa News: Rodeo was tons of fun

Another Nyssa Nite Rodeo is in the books.

My husband and I attended on Friday night and were amazed at the size of the crowd. We strolled around checking out the many vendors and found our dinner.

I went back to Holy Oly O’s for dessert, and boy were they yummy. The parade on Saturday was fun.

Great job, Rodeo Board!

Rodeo royalty gather at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Banquet. Local rodeo queens joined the 2024 Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen Ava Hokland (left) and 2023 Queen Kiya Servatius (right). (Contributed photo)

• Nyssa scouts were at the rodeo selling tickets for 2- ½ beef cut and wrapped. The beef is local and was donated to the scouts to use as a fundraiser. The troop is raising money to participate in camping trips and a high adventure outing.

Tickets are $10 each or 6 for $50. The drawing will be held Aug. 9. Troop members have tickets, or you can contact Ed Peterson or James Bunn to purchase tickets.

To submit your Nyssa news, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Clicksubscribe – $7.50 a month.