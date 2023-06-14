Buckin’ and stomping, the Nyssa Nite Rodeo will gallop into town for some weekend fun

NYSSA – Buckin’ broncs, team roping, steer wrestling a host of other cowboy events are on the schedule for the 77th annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17.

The popular local event kicks off each night at 6:30 p.m. with a pre-rodeo. The main rodeo starts at 8 p.m. at the Oregon Trail Arena on Adrian Boulevard and Beck Road in Nyssa.

The Idaho Cowboy Association rodeo will present more than 200 contestants in a variety of events, said Maddie Hewitt, rodeo treasurer and secretary.

“That’s more than we had last year. I think the rodeo is back where it started and better than ever,” said Hewitt.

Hewitt said the rodeo also collected more sponsors – nearly 100 – than in the past.

“That is one of the big things that was really awesome. More people and different companies wanted to sponsor,” said Hewitt.

Friday night is “tough enough” night where $1 in ticket sales will be donated to the Saint Alphonsus Health System breast cancer prevention program.

Cost each night is $8 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 13. Those under 5 get in free.

The event will also include the annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Nyssa.

The grand marshals for the 2023 Nyssa Nite Rodeo are Butch and Judy Mautz.

Rodeo entertainment will again include the wild milking contest each night. The two-day rodeo is capped with a dance Saturday night after the main competition. The Buckin Country band will provide the music.

Hewitt said there will also be more than 20 vendors at the rodeo.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.