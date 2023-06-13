Rain fails to dampen the fun and laughs at the annual El Campo Carnival in Vale

VALE – Even a spate of bad weather couldn’t sidetrack the popular El Campo Carnival.
Originally configured at the Vale Rodeo Grounds, the popular event was moved to Vale Elementary School, Friday, June 9, because of rain.
The move didn’t impact the number of youngsters and parents who converged on the school to take part in games and other activities.
There were prizes, fun and plenty of laughter at the El Campo Carnival.
