Rain fails to dampen the fun and laughs at the annual El Campo Carnival in Vale

VALE – Even a spate of bad weather couldn’t sidetrack the popular El Campo Carnival.

Originally configured at the Vale Rodeo Grounds, the popular event was moved to Vale Elementary School, Friday, June 9, because of rain.

The move didn’t impact the number of youngsters and parents who converged on the school to take part in games and other activities.

There were prizes, fun and plenty of laughter at the El Campo Carnival.

A young carnival-goer eyes a dinosaur toy at the El Campo Carnival, Friday, June 9, at the Vale Elementary School. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A young girl gets ready to roll some dice at one of the games on display at the El Campo Carnival at the Vale Elementary School. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A rainy day didn’t spoil the turnout for the El Campo Carnival at Vale Elementary School, Friday, June 9. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Savanna Vialpando gets busy doing some face painting at the El Campo Carnival. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Along with prizes there were plenty of sweets available at the El Campo Carnival. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

No carnival would be complete without a hefty display of popcorn. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The El Campo Carnival attracted a large crowd of all ages. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

