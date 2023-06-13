Crews continue to work to clear highway to Burns, closed by landslide

Crews continue working to clear the highway between Burns and Vale after several slides hit U.S. Highway 20 on Sunday night.

Workers were able to help rescue three stranded motorists stuck between two slide areas on Monday, June 12, by clearing a hole through the debris, according to Tom Strandberg, public information officer with the transportation department.

However, Strandberg said, later in the day, more debris let loose and plugged up the hole.

“Luckily, the motorists were able to drive out okay,” Strandberg said.

According to the transportation department, up to 15,000 yards of rock, mud and debris must be removed from the highway and right of way. The transportation department notes that some areas’ debris is up to 15 feet high.

Strandberg said the closure is expected to last several days.

In the meantime, travelers could take alternate routes, which involve traveling on U.S. 26 to John Day and then south to Burns or via U.S. 95 through Jordan Valley to Burns Junction and then on Oregon Highway 78 to Burns.

Strandberg said U.S. Highway 20 sees roughly 1,800 travelers daily.

Meantime, Strandberg said the transportation agency plans to have crews working around the clock to open the highway.

Crews work to clear slide debris along U.S. Highway 20. (Submitted photo/ODOT)

Crews work to clear slide debris along U.S. Highway 20. (Submitted photo/ODOT)

Crews work to clear slide debris along U.S. Highway 20. (Submitted photo/ODOT)

Crews work to clear slide debris along U.S. Highway 20. (Submitted photo/ODOT)

Crews work to clear slide debris along U.S. Highway 20. (Submitted photo/ODOT)

Crews work to clear slide debris along U.S. Highway 20. (Submitted photo/ODOT)

Crews work to clear slide debris along U.S. Highway 20. (Submitted photo/ODOT)

Crews work to clear slide debris along U.S. Highway 20. (Submitted photo/ODOT)

Crews work to clear slide debris along U.S. Highway 20. (Submitted photo/ODOT)

Crews work to clear slide debris along U.S. Highway 20. (Submitted photo/ODOT)

Crews work to clear slide debris along U.S. Highway 20. (Submitted photo/ODOT)

Crews work to clear slide debris along U.S. Highway 20. (Submitted photo/ODOT)

NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.