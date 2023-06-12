Nyssa News: Nite Rodeo, library activities, crafts pack community calendar

It’s rodeo time in Nyssa! The 77th Nyssa Nite Rodeo is this week, the festivities kicking off with the Rodeo Banquet on Tuesday, June 13, at the Nyssa High School Cafeteria starting at 6:30. Come support the rodeo, meet grand marshals Butch and Judy Mautz and enjoy a tri-tip dinner prepared by Brian Wolfe.

The cost for dinner is $20, the visiting is free.

The rodeo runs Friday and Saturday, June 16-17. Pre-rodeo starts at 6:30 p.m. and the main rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 general admission and $5 for ages 6-12; free for age 5 and under.

Friday is Pink Night, with $1 from each admission ticket donated to St. Alphonsus Breast Cancer Prevention.

The rodeo parade will be Saturday along Main Street, starting at 5:30. Parade lineup begins at 5 p.m. at South 1st and Main Streets. For more information or to register as a parade participant, call Stephanie at 541-372-3091.

It takes a lot of individuals to put on the rodeo, a big thank you to the NNR Rodeo Board. Also thank you to the many sponsors who support the rodeo as buckle, banner, program and chute sponsors. Don’t forget the many vendors who will be on site with tempting treats.

• The Nyssa Library has new summer hours. Tuesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday 1-6 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 2-6 p.m. Also, Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at South Park. Bring a blanket and enjoy a fun time singing and reading.

Summer reading has started but there is still time to sign up and get your reading tracking sheet. This week’s theme is music.

• Thursday craft time at the Nyssa Senior Center will be scrapbooking starting at 1:30 p.m. The center is planning a Hawaiian-themed ham dinner on June 21 at noon. Please call Angela at 208-714-6889 or come to the center and sign up to attend. In addition to the dinner there will be games, prizes, picture-taking, and Let’s Make a Deal.

• On Monday, June 19, the Malheur County Republicans will hold a meeting at the Waldo Conference Center, located at the corner of Main and 3rd Streets. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

