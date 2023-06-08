Nyssa News: Center’s hoppin’ in June, rodeo parade coming up

The Nyssa Senior Citizens Center, located at South 4th and Good Avenue, has several activities planned for the month of June.

Every Tuesday there is a blood pressure clinic at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. On Tuesday and Thursday activities start with bingo at 10, with lunch at noon and a stretch class at 12:50 p.m.

Thursdays also offer a lineup of crafts to learn. On June 8 learn about jewelry making, and June 15, scrapbooking. Materials for the craft are provided. You can also bring your own project to work on during craft time.

The menu for lunch on June 8 has a south of the border theme with chicken tortilla soup, soft beef tacos, refried beans and Spanish rice. Lunch also includes dessert and milk.

• Mark your calendars and plan to attend the 77th annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, at the Oregon Trail Arena. The rodeo parade will be at 5:30 p.m. June 17, with lineup starting at 5 p.m. at South 1st and Main Streets. For more parade information, or to sign up as a parade participant, call Stephanie at 541-372-3091.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

