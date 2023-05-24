Nyssa News: Money class for kids at library

“Money Monsters” is coming to the Nyssa Library starting June 1.

This is a six-week class for ages 7-11 to help them learn about money. The class covers topics such as saving, borrowing and spending money as well as what things cost, how to protect your money and how to donate it. It also touches on careers and starting your own business.

The class is free, but space is limited so registration is required. Stop by the Nyssa Library to register.

The library also is holding a drawing on May 31 to give away four tickets to the Four Rivers Cultural Center’s Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit. Entry forms for the drawing are available at the library.

The library’s bookmark contest ends May 31 and summer reading starts June 1. More information on these activities and all the library has to offer can be obtained by visiting the library, at the corner of 4th and Main Streets.

• The Nyssa Senior Citizens Center will hold a “Quilting Basics” class on Thursday, May 25, at 1:30 p.m.

Also on Thursday: bingo at 10 a.m., lunch at noon, stretching exercises at 12:50 p.m. The center is at 316 Good Ave.

• Don’t forget the Memorial Day service at Hilltop Cemetery on Monday, May 29, starting at 11 a.m.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

