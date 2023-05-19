Harper’s on-campus and online seniors graduate May 21

HARPER – Harper Charter School has 33 students graduating at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the school gymnasium. The class includes six in-building students and the rest are from the online school.

The class is led by valedictorian Bennett Johnson and salutatorians Wyatt Marchek and Ryker Thomson.

In addition the class includes:

Kaden Anderson, Edwin Anguiano, Branson Anzaldua, Brady Bacheller, Rzel Bautista, Malorie Bedell, Chrystan Campbell, Warren Davis, Guadalupe Diaz, Aubrey Fisher, Noah Garcia, Dusty Harrell, Cheyenne Hascall, Andrea Juarez, Helena Juica, Josh Lacey, Rylo McPherson, Patrick Melendrez, Daniel Padgett, Samantha Page, Madison Palmer, Bryseida Reyes Flores, Sativa Schilber, James Smith, Jordan Smith, Kloe Spurlock, Brady Talbot, Thalon Taylor, Jeyson Viveros-Zanabriga, and Kyle Wilber.

