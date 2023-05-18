Annual classic car show aims to raise awareness about domestic violence

ONTARIO – A parking lot full of classic cars greeted visitors Saturday, May 13, during an annual event to benefit Project DOVE, the county’s only domestic violence shelter.
Dozens of hot rods, muscle cars and vintage motorcycles were on display during the benefit on Southwest 4th Avenue next to the Plaza Inn Restaurant. The car show was part of a broader program to recognize the work Project DOVE contributes to the community.
