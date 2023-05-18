Annual classic car show aims to raise awareness about domestic violence

ONTARIO – A parking lot full of classic cars greeted visitors Saturday, May 13, during an annual event to benefit Project DOVE, the county’s only domestic violence shelter.

Dozens of hot rods, muscle cars and vintage motorcycles were on display during the benefit on Southwest 4th Avenue next to the Plaza Inn Restaurant. The car show was part of a broader program to recognize the work Project DOVE contributes to the community.

Terry Basford, retiring executive director of Project DOVE, talks about raising awareness about domestic violence at the organization’s annual car show in Ontario, Saturday, May 13. (C.J. Phillips/Special to the Enterprise)

A large crowd descended on the parking lot in front of the Plaza Inn Restaurant for Project DOVE’s annual car show, Saturday, May 13, in Ontario. (C.J. Phillips/Special to the Enterprise)

Vintage cars were on display at the annual Project DOVE car show, Saturday, May 13, in Ontario. (C.J. Phillips/Special to the Enterprise)

The weather turned out to be just one of the bright spots at the annual Project DOVE car show, Saturday, May 13, in Ontario. The show displayed dozens of vintage vehicles. (C.J. Phillips/Special to the Enterprise)

Classic pickups, cars and motorcycles littered the parking lot on Southwest 4th Avenue, Saturday, May 13, during Project DOVE’s annual car show. (C.J. Phillips/Special to the Enterprise)

The annual Project DOVE car show was one way to alert residents to the work the county’s only domestic violence organization does throughout the year. (C.J. Phillips/Special to the Enterprise)

This 1920 K44 Roaster was just one of a large number of classic cars on display at the annual Project DOVE car show, Saturday, May 13. (C.J. Phillips/Special to the Enterprise)

Visitors to the Project DOVE car show Saturday, May 13, could take a step back into time as they viewed classic cars from every era. (C.J. Phillips/Special to the Enterprise)

Souped up car engines were also on display at the Project DOVE car show. (C.J. Phillips/Special to the Enterprise)

Project DOVE’s annual car show featured a host of restored vehicles. (C.J. Phillips/Special to the Enterprise)

