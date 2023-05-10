Nyssa News: Schedule packed for seniors, Owyhee riders

The Nyssa Senior Citizens center is a hub of activity in May with most activities held on Tuesday and Thursday.

Every Tuesday and Thursday starts with bingo at 10 a.m. followed by lunch at noon. After lunch, stay for a 20- to 30-minute stretching exercise class, which starts at 12:50.

There is a blood pressure clinic at 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday, and an arts and crafts activity from 1:30-3 p.m. every Thursday. Classes scheduled for May include scrapbooking on May 11, painting on May 18 and quilting basics on May 25. The classes start with a short demonstration, followed by an opportunity to participate in the activity.

Seniors can eat lunch for free with a suggested donation of $3.50. Non-seniors can enjoy a meal for $5. Visiting and conversation are free!

The center is located at 316 Good Avenue. Membership in the Nyssa Senior Citizens is $5 a year, offering special activities.

• Don’t forget the Owyhee Riding Club “Back the Blue” playday on Saturday, May 13, starting at 10 a.m. at the Oregon Trail Arena on Beck Road south of Nyssa. The following Saturday is the second in the club’s 2023 playday series.

For more information, visit the Owyhee Riding Club Facebook page or email [email protected].

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].