Obituary from the Enterprise: Louise Guerra

Louise Guerra

October 3, 1941- April 15, 2023

Our dear mother Louise Guerra sadly passed away, surrounded by family on April 15, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born weighing in at only 3 pounds into the loving arms of Gilbert Gallegos Sr. and Margaret Gallegos on Oct. 3, 1941, in Fort Bliss, Texas Army Base.

Moving to Nyssa, Oregon, in 1954, she became the eldest of 10 sisters and one brother – a large family, where she built a special relationship with her chosen ones. After graduating from Nyssa High School in 1959, she met the love of her life Jesse Guerra, and they married in 1961, being blessed with three girls Angela, Lisa and Vicki.

Mom was full of life and living her life to the fullest. She loved going places, meeting people along the way. Her favorite place was the Oregon Coast, seeing the lighthouses. It took us a little longer getting there because we had to stop at all the antique shops along the way, to find her treasures.

Mom’s most enjoyable times ever spent were watching her grandkids’ sporting events. She was so proud and was always their No. 1 fan. Mom and Dad always had extra snacks and water for the kids and everyone.

In 1998 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and that became her fight. Her courage and positive attitude was so strong, she became Our Hero. After years of fighting she became cancer free. The American Cancer Society and Relay for Life became her mission. Our family team was known as The Pink Angels. Our goal was to raise the most money and to be the No. 1 team.

One of her passions was her Avon. After 23 years, she was known to many as the Avon Lady. She was such a social bug and loved visiting with her customers and building special relationships along the way. She had so much love and encouragement to family and friends. Her door was always open. With her final stern words of “Life is too precious, you never give up!”

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jesse Guerra; daughters Angela Leos (Lupe), Lisa Ortega, and Vicki Stratto; grandchildren; Josh Leos (Ashley), Jeremiah Leos (Nella), Erica Ortega (Eddie Jimenez) Raymond Ortega (Melissa), Zach Stratton (Marenda), and Shelby Stratton; great-grandchildren; Trey, Isabella, Dominic, Audrianna, Sophia, Ayden, and Arcadio; siblings; Ruth Castro, Donna Gamboa, Bridget Martinez, Sandra Artiach, Linda Aman and Rachel Cornett; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Margaret Gallegos, son-in-law Johnny Ortega, sisters Sharon, Margaret (Bucky), Monica, Elvy, and brother Gilbert Jr.

We will miss her dearly but we know that she’s at peace!

Graveside service will be held at Hilltop Cemetery in Nyssa on Friday, April 21, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Senior Center in Nyssa.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Clicksubscribe – $7.50 a month.