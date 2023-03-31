Coming up: Seniors dance is April 1 in Nyssa, Elk Foundation plans banquet in Ontario

The Nyssa Senior Center will host a dance on Saturday, April 1, starting at 6 p.m.

The cost is $5 per person and participants are asked to bring finger food to share. Come on down, shake a leg, visit and enjoy a light snack! The center is located on the corner of Good Avenue and South 4th Street, just behind the Nyssa Library.

ELK: The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet is set for Saturday, April 15, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

Tickets are $115 for a couple and $75 for an individual. The event will include a live and silent auction and a raffle.

For more information and to buy tickets, contact Craig at 208-739-7795 or go online to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Snake River Chapter.

HISTORY: Bob Butler will present a program on the old Vale brick factory, operated by Oregon Clay Products Inc., at the April 13 meeting of the Malheur Country Historical Society.

The Vale brickworks operated from 1946 until its liquidation in 1960, producing bricks that were sold across the Northwest. Some of the houses and commercial structures using Vale bricks can still be seen today.

Butler is a longtime local lawyer, Malheur County native and president of the society.

The meeting will be at the Vale Seniors and Community Center, 100 Longfellow St., and begins with lunch at 11:30 a.m. The meal costs $12.

MEETINGS

Sunday, April 2

• Bingo at Vale American Legion Post 96, 436 Main St. N., 2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

• Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., County Courthouse, Vale.

Send event items to [email protected] For Nyssa news, contact Susan Barton, 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

