Crab feast in Vale proves to be a popular place to be

VALE – There was a lot of crab and steaks to eat at the Vale Fire and Rescue hall Saturday, March 25, and a large number of local folks converged on the facility to do just that.
The annual Vale Community Steak & Crab feed was a big hit as a big crowd filled the fire hall to feast on steaks and the delicious crustaceans.
The event, sponsored by the Vale Community Coalition, will use the proceeds to help boost the Vale Parks and Recreation Department.
