Crab feast in Vale proves to be a popular place to be

VALE – There was a lot of crab and steaks to eat at the Vale Fire and Rescue hall Saturday, March 25, and a large number of local folks converged on the facility to do just that.

The annual Vale Community Steak & Crab feed was a big hit as a big crowd filled the fire hall to feast on steaks and the delicious crustaceans.

The event, sponsored by the Vale Community Coalition, will use the proceeds to help boost the Vale Parks and Recreation Department.

Karlene Keller places some crab on local farmer Doug Maag’s plate during the annual Vale Community Steak & Crab feed, Saturday, March 25. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Karlene Keller directs volunteers during the annual Vale Community Steak & Crab feed, Saturday, March 25. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The line to get into the annual Vale Community Steak & Crab feed, Saturday, March 25, was already a long one just minutes after it began. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Steam curls up from a line of metal vats used for crab at the Vale Community Steak & Crab feed, Saturday, March 25. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Steaks were also on the menu at the Vale Community Steak & Crab feed, Saturday, March 25. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Dwight Keller pulls a bucket of steaming crab out of a metal vat at the Vale Community Steak & Crab feed, Saturday, March 25. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A light mist of steam surrounds a bucket of crab as it cooks at the Vale Community Steak & Crab feed, Saturday, March 25. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A pile of steaks are ready to go while another batch cooks during the Vale Community Steak & Crab feed, Saturday, March 25. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Rolls and baked potatoes were also part of the menu at the Vale Community Steak & Crab feed, Saturday, March 25. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

No Vale Community Steak & Crab feed would be complete without a table full of goodies. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

The Vale Fire and Rescue hall was packed for the Vale Community Steak & Crab feed Saturday, March 25. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

