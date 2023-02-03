Take 5 Oil Change opened in Ontario Saturday, Jan. 7. (Contributed photo) Business & economy New oil change center opens in Ontario by Steven Mitchell on February 3, 2023 Steven Mitchell Author More in Business & economy: Ontario gets a new Japanese restaurant with Sayama Grill February 2, 2023 County waiting on legislators to fix law to finally clear way for new farmland housing February 1, 2023 Rail meeting canceled after officials meet with attorneys regarding newspaper lawsuit January 31, 2023 Take 5 Oil Change, with nearly 400 locations nationwide, opened its first location in Ontario, Saturday, Jan. 7 . . . You've reached subscriber-only content Register for free to continue reading Free 3-day trial Already a subscriber? Log in here.