The Four Rivers Children’s Community Theater will stage Disney’s “101 Dalmatians KIDS" beginning Thursday, Oct. 20. (The Enterprise/FILE) In the community Children’s Theater presentation of ‘101 Dalmatians KIDS’ slated at Four Rivers Cultural Center by Pat Caldwell on October 17, 2022 Pat Caldwell Author More in In the community: Good crowd, active bidders show up for annual Vale FFA auction October 17, 2022 Trunks will be full of candy at events in Malheur County October 17, 2022 Rally for 2nd Amendment rights in Ontario proves to be a success October 15, 2022 The Meyer-McLean theater will host a three-day run of Disney's "101 Dalmatians KIDS" beginning Thursday, Oct. 20 . . . You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers. Continue reading this article by registering for free. Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access. Already a subscriber? Login here.