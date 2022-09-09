The chiefs of the Ontario Police Department and Ontario Fire Department are scheduled to speak at a 9-11 ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/fie) In the community Local ceremonies to mark 9/11 scheduled for Sunday by Pat Caldwell on September 9, 2022 Pat Caldwell Author More in In the community: Obituary: Lonnie Hibbitts September 9, 2022 UPDATED: Range fire burning near Malheur Reservoir knocked down overnight September 8, 2022 Ontario man sentenced to federal prison for online child pornography September 8, 2022 Vale and Ontario will host ceremonies on Sunday, Sept. 11, to honor victims of the terrorist attacks . . . You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers. Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access. Already a subscriber? Login here.