Vale youth makes democracy work to pave the way for new bike racks

VALE - Ben Fife knows how to make government work for its citizens.The Vale 10-year-old recently noticed as he rode his bike around town there were no bike racks.That was a problem.Especially since he spends a lot of time behind the handlebars of his Crossfire BCA bike.After he brought the issue to the attention of his mom, Brittany, she encouraged her son to get involved and help make a . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.