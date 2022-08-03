Workers assemble a snow cone trailer at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Aug. 1, 2022, in preparation for the start of the fair the next day. (The Enterprise/CYNTHIA LIU)
In the community

PHOTO GALLERY: Move-in day at Malheur County Fairgrounds

by on

More in In the community:

Cables were carried, rides bolted, and lemons squeezed on move-in day at the Malheur County Fairgrounds. Just before the start of the week-long fair on Tuesday, Aug. 2, workers, vendors, and contest entrants flocked to the Desert Sage Event Center in Ontario to set the stage on Monday. A last-minute carnival addition brought a slew of classical carnival rides, plus candy-colored food booths promising fresh corn dogs, churros, and more . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.

Cynthia Liu is a multimedia intern at the Enterprise. She is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill studying Journalism, English, and French. She was the photo editor for UNC's student magazine and is currently a student resident at Short Story UNC and video fellow at AAJA Voices.