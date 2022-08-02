Wildfire breaks out near Beulah Reservoir

UPDATE: The fire to the northwest of Juntura was contained by crews early Tuesday morning. "There were no reports of damage to private property or infrastructure caused by the fire, which is burning in grass and brush in Sage-grouse habitat," said the Vale District Bureau of Land Management in a press release. The estimated acreage as of this morning, according to mapping of the burn area, is 9.5 acres.

