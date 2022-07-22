Malheur County won’t double Smith’s pay, leaving unsettled who will manage rail project

VALE – Malheur County is cutting its ties with Greg Smith, its long-time economic development director, and is leaving to a separate public company whether to retain him to continue managing the Treasure Valley Reload Project.

The Malheur County Court has agreed to provide up to $9,000 a month for the cost of a project manager. The manager would be retained by Malheur County Development Corp., which is overseeing the Nyssa . . .

