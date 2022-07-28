A group of youths gather at the Ontario Splash Park Wednesday, July 27. The local area can expect very hot temperatures during the next several days. (The Enterprise/ISAAC WASSERMAN)
In the community

National Weather Service issues heat warning as hot weather washes over Treasure Valley

VALE – As temperatures rise close to the 100s early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Treasure Valley through Saturday night for temperatures between 100 and 107 degrees.

The weather service warning comes as the rest of the state braces for high temperatures as well.

On Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown issued a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties for predictions of high heat . . .

