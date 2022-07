The Vale City Pool is inviting local kids to come and dream big to support the Bella Sims Dream Big Swim Fund at an open swim Friday, July 29.

The event, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., will feature games, races, a tote bag raffle, and T-shirts for sale. All the proceeds of the Dream Big Day will go toward supporting the pool. The event is free up to . . .

