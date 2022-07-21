Fire restrictions and countywide burn ban go into effect

A surprisingly wet spring combined with high mid-summer temperatures means fire restrictions will be enacted starting Friday in Malheur County.

The Vale District of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, in collaboration with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, is imposing a ban on certain fires. The restrictions are consistent with local agencies such as Oregon State Parks, Rural Fire Districts, and private lands in the county under the . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.