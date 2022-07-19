Behind the scenes, under the sea at Ontario theater camp

ONTARIO – An ocean-patterned set stretches across the stage of the Four Rivers Cultural Center. Stuffed fish, tails, and tridents lay in wait as a chant echoes from the darkness:

“Rouse! Pillage! Plunder!”

This year, 60 local kids participated in the Missoula Children’s Theatre summer camp in Ontario, a weeklong experience that culminated in a final performance of “The Little Mermaid” on Saturday, July 16.

“The . . .

You have reached content available exclusively to Malheur Enterprise digital subscribers.

Receive a 3-day free trial of unlimited digital access.

Already a subscriber? Login here.